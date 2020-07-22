Save our monuments from historic deracination

South Carolina is uniquely laden with diversity of race, culture, politics, social ecology, regional ecology, religion, education, and economics.

Be an Opinion Shaper The Opinion Shaper column is written by readers from the Moncks Corner area. If you can comm…

In respect to our diversity, the history of our state is widely studied both nationally and internationally.

Famed stories about the exploits of Francis Marion, the slave insurrection famously known as the Stono Rebellion, the Nullification Crisis of 1832, events that led to South Carolina succession from the Union, the heroism of Robert Smalls, and other notable stories have placed South Carolina in the epicenter of both American and international history.

South Carolina is one of the few states in our country where there is abundance of evidence on any topic of American History whether its Native American, European Colonization, American Revolution, slavery, Civil War, Reconstruction, Jim Crow, Civil Rights Movement, the list goes on.

In our present time, we as Americans and South Carolinians are living in unprecedented times of uncertainty and anger.

Widespread protests of systemic racism across the country have challenged America traditional beliefs of liberty and justice for all.

The tragic murder of George Floyd, an African American man who was unarmed, has raised serious concerns about the treatment of African Americans by law enforcement and whether our justice system is equitable to all people.

The result of Floyd murder has sparked both statewide and nation debate on systemic racism that include the narration of history. Everything that reflects history is subject to scrutiny including monuments.

History also teaches us that conquering nations destroyed monuments of nations they conquered. They practiced what I emphatically described as historic deracination. From the contextual standpoint of monuments, historical deracination is the removal of history from existence including monuments. It promotes disremembrance of a society history. To achieve historical deracination, perpetrators discredit a society’s history through lies, slander, vandalization, and even violence. Historical deracination is a “pandora box” of racism, sexism, nefarious politics, cultural supremacy, classism, and other antithetical beliefs contrary to goodwill. The danger of historical deracination is the promotion of nihilism-regarding history as baseless and meaningless.

As an African American, I am deeply inspired by the peaceful protests across the country to address systemic racism. My enslaved ancestors were not regarded as citizens, but as chattel property who could not peacefully protest against systemic racism of slavery ,and when they were freed, they were regulated as second class citizens under the Black Codes during the early years of Reconstruction. Nevertheless, during peaceful protesting, some protesters have embraced a mob mentality to loot and vandalize. The mob mentality is conjoined with historic deracination in which some protesters feel compelled to destroy monuments that they consider to be vile. While peaceful protesting is a constitutional right, removing monuments in the spirit of historic deracination is ill-advised.

When I see the removal and desecration of monuments because of historic deracination, what comes to mind is the integrity of history as a subject matter is directly challenged. Upholding integrity of subject matter is extremely important because it maintains the relevancy of subject matter as trustworthy. Whether is a monument is historical correct or incorrect is debatable, but a monument symbolizes historical integrity because it keeps the memorization of a specific historical event, movement, person, place, or achievement alive. If we allow historic deracination to manifest, the subject matter of history will become fantasy.

I urge my fellow South Carolinians to join the fight to save our monuments from historical deracination. Go to saveyourmonuments.com to sign the petition to save our monuments from being erased. Let your elected officials know that saving our monuments means saving South Carolina history.

Walter Curry is resident of Columbia. Contact him at 803-404-2117 or renaissancepublicationsllc@gmail.com.