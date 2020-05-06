Put on pants; this is your last warning

Well, it had to happen eventually.
A Maryland police department has cracked down on…. people who don’t wear pants to check the mail.
The po-po in Taneytown (population 7,000) last month issued a “final warning” on its Facebook page. It was pretty cryptic:
“Please remember to put pants on before leaving your house to check the mail. You know who you are. This is your final warning.”
As long as you’re six feet away from me, I don’t really care what you wear. Cancel that. You’d better be wearing a mask.
The shocking thing is that it didn’t happen here first. We’ve been going stir-crazy for weeks. Or maybe it HAS happened, and given Southerners’ famous tolerance for nuttiness, nobody’s complained.
Heck, I was losing it before the lockdown. A few weeks ago I had a common feminine complaint that’s usually resolved by drinking a few gallons of cranberry juice. Not this time.
I couldn’t go to work, couldn’t sleep, and finally couldn’t walk across the room.
On the second night, when Widdle walked into the dark bedroom where I was curled into a shivering ball under the covers, he asked, “How you feeling?”
“D-d-doctor,” I said, teeth a-chatter.
“Let’s go,” he said.
There’s a reason Widdle is my rock: He was soothing, calm and comforting. He didn’t tell me to beat my hair into submission or put on a bra or brush my teeth. I was almost out the door, in my half-cracked Crocs, before he happened to notice my pants.
“What are those?” he said.
“You know these are my house pants,” I croaked. “Move out the way.”
“Julie! You’re not going out in pajamas,” he said. “Put on some jeans.”
“They’re HOUSE PANTS!” I wailed, already yanking them off. I managed to pull on something denim and we left.
Yes, I was going to Urgent Care in flannel pajama bottoms with bad breath, nasty and unashamed. My mother wouldn’t leave the house without a girdle and lipstick. That’s how far standards have fallen in only one generation.
(Turns out I had a UTI that rudely morphed into a kidney infection, with a temp of 102 and what the nurse practitioner cheerfully described as “bacteria everywhere!” Never have I been so glad to see an antibiotic.)
Back to Pantsless Guy: According to USA Today, shirts sell more than pants now because… remote meetings. Maybe our offender finished up two hours on Zoom, sans pants, and absent-mindedly wandered outside …. again and again. Who knows?
Facebook users found it all hilarious. Comments included:
“It’s been 30 days inside! Pants don’t fit anymore!”
“Earlier you said we need to wear a mask. And NOW you’re telling me pants as well? Where will it end?!?’”
“This is only for checking the mail, correct? We can go to the supermarket, mow the lawn, and clean our gutters without any pants on?”
We all need a good laugh these days.
Last week, as I slipped on a mask to walk into a store, sudden tears welled up. I thought, Will I be doing this the rest of my life? Will we ever hug our friends again? Are movies and concerts history?
Then I slapped myself (mentally) because I have food and shelter, electricity and running water, books and a computer, a phone and internet, cable and Netflix. I can’t hug loved ones, but I can send hug emojis all day.
I have everything I need, and more. I pray that you do, too.
We’ll get through this, pants or no pants.