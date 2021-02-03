Pro Fetal Heartbeat Bill: My IVF story

In 2015, I became pregnant with my twins after undergoing in vitro fertilization. During the process, I was amazed at how quickly my babies developed.

On Sept. 10, I had the IVF transfer. A mere three weeks later, on Oct. 2, I saw the babies’ heartbeats.

Typically, the fertility specialists would have checked for heartbeats four weeks after the procedure, but I went in a week earlier due to some bleeding that I was experiencing.

From the ultrasound, the doctor was able to determine the babies’ steady and normal heart rates, verifying that my twins were not in danger. (Three weeks after conception is considered the fifth week of pregnancy. The woman is actually not pregnant during the first two weeks of pregnancy).

At nine weeks of pregnancy, the ultrasound revealed two tiny babies who were developing arms and legs. The doctor said that they looked like little gummy bears, and they did.

When I transitioned to my traditional OB/GYN at 10 weeks, her ultrasound showed arms and legs that were now proportionate to the body. It was incredible how much they had grown in just one week.

Thankfully, my twins were born healthy and they are a joy.

However, we still had one embryo left in storage. We were content with our two children, so I did some research. Since our embryo was frozen, I questioned if life really begins at conception, or does it start once the embryo attaches to the mother?

I read content published by Princeton and other research websites that were not faith-based. Over and over again, the scientists stated that human life originates at conception.

One even made the point that scientists do not argue whether life starts at conception; politicians debate life’s beginnings. As a result of my findings, along with our pro-life stance, my husband and I recently made the decision to attempt IVF again so that we could use our remaining embryo.

IVF provided me with an experience that is unique from that of most mothers. I saw pictures of my embryos; then 15 days later, two little sacs inside of me; heartbeats three weeks after the transfer; watched them grow limbs; witnessed baby A kick baby B in the head; the gender reveal; and then birth.

I was so aware of how early and how speedily a baby develops since I observed it first-hand. This made me realize the urgent need for others to know the truth about fetal development so that lives can be saved.

I encourage the citizens of South Carolina, along with our lawmakers, to consider the rapid development of an unborn baby. It is astonishing that a heartbeat can be detected only three to four weeks after conception (week five or six of pregnancy).

Where there is a heart rate, there is life. Any bill that protects life at an earlier stage is moving in the right direction. Please support the Fetal Heartbeat Bill.

DeAnndra Glenn lives in Ladson.