Our house has 'the layered look'

Widdle and I just got back from Georgia. We visited our son, his wife and their 3-year-old daughter, Jen. She had a spectacular birthday party (apparently the cartoon character Tiny Green is a huge deal), and it was good to relax with family.
Also, I now hate my house.
Maybe “hate” is too strong. More like irritated, dissatisfied, over it.
We stayed with “the kids” in their lovely new home. The walls are a soft gray (On the Rocks, Sherwin-Williams), the wood floors gleam, the rooms are large and comfortable. Jenny has a playroom filled with books and learning games.
There’s a pantry, an office, a laundry room, walk-in closets, a marble-clad fireplace and two-car garage. (Our house has nothing in that last sentence. We did push a desk, computer, printer and filing cabinet into a spare bedroom, and grandly call it “the office.”)
Their kitchen features grey-veined marble and stainless steel; on the counters are a glass bowl of lemons, a sleek coffee-maker, and a monitor that rotates photos of Jenny.
That house has everything… except clutter.
They don’t have shelves filled with books, knick-knacks, framed photos, too many souvenirs from dozens of states, plaques, porcelain teacups, fake succulents, candles, vases, wooden beads, etc. etc. etc.
They don’t have five occasional tables, two coffee tables and three end tables. Or wing chairs, a china cabinet, secretary, writing desk, rocking chairs, four couches/loveseats--all shoehorned into three rooms.
They don’t have free weights hidden under the bed alongside suitcases stuffed with last winter’s clothes. They don’t have a tiny closet crammed with vacuum cleaner, bed pillows, sun hats, flashlights and lanterns that fall on your head when you open the door. (Back when our old house was built, folks didn’t need big closets, because they didn’t buy fast fashion or wear eleventy-billion shoes.)
Nor do they have Rubbermaid bins filled with gallon bags of vitamins and old/useless hair products and tools (you never know when a 1992 Conair blow dryer might start working again).
The top of their refrigerator isn’t a repository for bottled water, disposable aluminum baking pans, a glass-domed cake server, dry erase pens for the kitchen whiteboard, and a ceramic dog biscuit jar for a dog that’s been dead six years.
Their home is quietly elegant, airy and gracious.
I don’t know how it happened, but our home…. Is not.
Don’t get me wrong: We won’t be on “Hoarders” anytime soon. We don’t store clothes in the oven or tiptoe around six-foot piles of newspapers. We just have too much… stuff.
For years I called it “the layered look.” Now it just feels like smothering excess.
Who needs a magazine rack when we haven’t bought a magazine in years? Who needs 14 table lamps? Turn them all on and you could land a plane on the roof. Who needs dozens of family photos on every flat surface, with no frame the same? We know what loved ones look like. I can put the photos in a scrapbook and donate the frames to Goodwill.
Why do we have a dozen glass vases? Who needs umpteen throw pillows, shopping bags from Key West, a fake topiary, or mismatched bookends? Who needs a lop-eared stuffed bunny holding a tiny baby bunny? It was a gift from an old boyfriend I haven’t seen in 17 years. It’s cute, but it doesn’t need to be here.
The good news is, I rounded up some cardboard boxes and the purge begins soon. Anybody need a dog biscuit jar?
Julie R. Smith, who won’t ever part with her books, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.