OPINION SHAPER: Expanding apprenticeships important to South Carolina

South Carolina excels at creating and expanding registered apprenticeship programs, but even more importantly, these apprenticeships are hands down one of the most productive workforce development tools for our state.

Working with employers across South Carolina, Apprenticeship Carolina™, a division of the SC Technical College System, helps organizations develop, maintain and maximize the use of registered youth, adult and pre-apprenticeship programs. These programs create and strengthen career pathways that enrich and ultimately build South Carolina’s existing and future workforce.

For the past decade, South Carolina has been held as a national model for growth in registered apprenticeship programs. Currently, 1,065 companies across the state have a registered program. These organizations come from various industries, including advanced manufacturing, tourism, utilities, healthcare, information technology and many more. These companies also range in size from small mom-and-pop shops to large multinational organizations.

This exceptional growth played a huge role in South Carolina winning two sizeable federal grants totaling nearly $11.5 million from the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL). Announced earlier this month, both grants are designed to expand registered apprenticeship programs even more in South Carolina.

Apprenticeship Carolina was one of only 14 organizations to be awarded USDOL’s Youth Apprenticeship Readiness Grant. South Carolina’s award totals $4.49 million and will be used to grow the number of youth apprentices in the state over the next four years. Apprenticeship Carolina also won a second USDOL grant totaling $6.99 million to expand both youth and adult apprentices across South Carolina. This grant will be available for three years. Both grants begin this month and will provide organizations across the state an opportunity to offset training costs associated with setting up or expanding their apprenticeship programs. In addition, several logistical and tracking applications will be developed to streamline the apprenticeship training process.

Companies can build a highly skilled workforce through on-the-job training combined with job-related education, allowing talented employees to realize their full potential. Take, for instance, Codie Armel with For Life Medical Transport in Lexington, South Carolina. He became an emergency medical technician (EMT) apprentice and participated in job-related EMT training as well as on-the-job mentoring. In less than two years, he completed his training, passed the exam and earned a promotion to supervisor. Hannah King is another young apprentice in Greenville, South Carolina, who at 21 has found her lifelong career in electrical construction. Hannah is a “walking billboard” for the benefits of an apprenticeship. At such a young age, she has the skills, knowledge, experience and wages of someone much older.

Apprenticeship programs provide this competitive edge to the apprentice as well as the company. They provide standardized training and operational consistency that, in turn, ensure reliable workforce performance. Apprenticeships can also lead to improved employee retention through an overall increase in employee morale and motivation. In addition, apprenticeships have been credited with increased productivity and quality as apprentices apply their skills and knowledge to their work. They provide bench strength for future leadership helping to bridge the talent gap that many companies struggle with as their workforce ages.

Apprenticeship not only works; it works exceptionally well for both business and industry and the citizens of our state. It is building a pipeline of talented, skilled individuals for our state’s existing and future workforce, and Apprenticeship Carolina is excited to put this nearly $11.5 million to work to make that pipeline even stronger and more robust for the great State of South Carolina.

Tim Hardee is president of the SC Technical College System.