Opinion Shaper: Berlin G. Myers Parkway has similar problems to I-526

As I read the local news regarding transportation issues within the Greater Charleston area, I've noticed similarities in the controversies surrounding Phase 3 of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway (BGM) and Interstate 526.

In the early '90s construction was completed on I-526 over the Cooper River and Wando River connecting Daniel Island and Mt. Pleasant. During this same time period the BGM completed construction near I-26 to Carolina Avenue. I-526 was meant to alleviate traffic on Highway 17 while the BGM was meant to alleviate traffic on Highway 17A.

Today, road congestion remains on Highway 17 and 17A, as well as the expensive bypasses meant to alleviate traffic.

Both road projects are not fully completed as planned.

I-526 has met significant opposition in its proposal to finish the final leg of its extension onto James Island and Johns Island. Even though I-526 has not broken ground on its final leg, due to congestion on its existing span in North Charleston, plans are on the table for adding four more lanes. Phase 3 of the BGM has been delayed since 2006 due to permits denied by the Corps of Engineers.

Both I-526 and the BGM3 are touted as solutions for traffic relief by local politicians, but both will also have significant impacts on the environment and negatively affect the quality of life for many residents who live near their proposed pathways.

For Summerville residents, the completion of the BGM3 will mean the loss of 50 acres of wetlands in an area that is a key component for flood control for the downtown and surrounding communities.

EPA studies show one acre of wetlands can hold and absorb 1 million gallons of water. One of the biggest losses to the quality of life for many residents is that BGM3 will decrease access to the Sawmill Branch Bike and Pedestrian Trail. Portions of the trail will be closed for more than a year during construction. However, even if residents manage to safely cross the BGM3 to the walking/biking trail, they will then be within yards of a smelly and noisy highway while using the trail. This section of peaceful trail is currently buffered by trees and vegetation.

As the DOT holds public meeting after public meeting on these two road projects, showing off colorful maps with cute little cars and green borders, the reality is most residents are left feeling confused and troubled by all the billions of tax dollars spent over the years with little to show in decreased traffic congestion.

Summerville, along with much of the Charleston region, has experienced explosive growth. Along with this growth comes the knee jerk response to build more roads and wider roads. However, this has proven time and time again to only increase the speed of growth to the edges of our communities, which in turn increases traffic congestion.

Local leaders should know by now that building more roads doesn't solve the traffic problems.

As observers predicted 30 years ago during the planning stages for I-526, this massive roadway has come to a screeching halt during weekday commutes. The same will occur in Summerville along the BGM and connecting roads if phase 3 is built. In fact, DOT studies show that portions of the proposed BGM3 will function at a grade of F by 2040.

Residents living in the vicinity of these proposed road projects have organized opposition for years. But they aren't just waving their fists, they are reaching out to transportation officials to sit down and hear their ideas for new, creative approaches that promote fiscal responsibility, as well as a wider variety of options that include mass transit and safer infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians.

Residents are also concerned about the threat of sea level rise, storm surge and record breaking rainfall that is expected to increase under the effects of global warming, a byproduct of our car culture.

Paving over wetlands and building wider highways into the rural boundaries of our cities will exacerbate all these problems.

The Greater Summerville and Charleston area has been through enough anxiety due to the COVID 19 pandemic. It's time to be rid of the anxieties of poorly planned road projects such as the BGM3 and the widening and extension of I-526. It's time to change the model in planning the future of transportation.

Ben Hough is a South Carolina native and has been a resident of Summerville for the past 18 years.