On coronavirus, Trump has deceived us enough

To the Editor:
When voters go to the polls in November, I hope they remember that President Trump, only weeks ago, said:” We only have 15 cases (of the Covid Virus) and in a couple of days it will go down to zero, I’d say we did a pretty good job.”
This is the same man who disbanded the pandemic department that President Obama had so carefully set up, called the virus a “hoax”, and refused to accept the World Health Organization‘s C-Virus test offered to us.
Every day he continues to fail as a leader during this crisis by lying (“anyone who wants a test could have a test”) and denigrating Democrats with stupid juvenile nicknames, lowering the dignity of the Oval Office for all to see, domestically and worldwide.
As more than 100 people have died, instead of offering condolences to the families, he congratulates himself on a daily basis for doing a “fantastic” job, a 10 on a top 10 list. Not so fantastic for those awaiting tests, masks, respirators and a leader instead of a phony braggart. He is the hoax, just like Trump University and the Trump Foundation. Tragically, instead of being robbed of their life savings, Americans are now being robbed of their very lives.
Elaine Tanay
Summerville