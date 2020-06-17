Note to grads: If you want it, work for it

Dear Graduates:
Wow. You did it! And you did it during one of the most bizarre years in American history. It was surreal, wasn’t it? No classroom learning since March. No senior proms, no signed yearbooks, no senior superlatives, no graduations packed with three generations of family.
Instead you finished your school work at home. You emailed questions instead of asking them in class. You had no-contact senior parades. Your graduation might have been masked, or virtual. But the fact remains, YOU DID IT.
Take a bow—and then check out these little nuggets of wisdom from yours truly (and a friend or two.)
• Buy the best sheets you can afford. You’ll spend a third of your life sleeping, so go big.
• Find a mentor. You won’t get far without one. A mentor is someone willing to give you the benefit of their experience, which is priceless.
• Never play strip poker with a redhead. It won’t end well.
• Figure out what or who your higher power is.
• Plan to have kids someday? Buy a plant first, and keep it alive. (This won’t really prepare you for parenthood, but it’s better than practicing on a puppy or kitten.)
• If you want it, work for it.
• Get gas before you’re running on fumes. The gunk at the bottom of a gas tank will mess your car up, and repairing a janky engine will cost more than a tank of gas.
• Learn to control your temper. Angry people make bad decisions.
• Whether you’re working or going to college, you’ll probably be around people who think, talk, believe and act differently than you. Praise the Lord! This is how we grow and gain perspective. Let your mind be opened. Consider new viewpoints. Listen and learn.
• If you’re sharing a dorm room with a stranger, embrace it. You will learn more, grow more and experience more with this person than you can imagine.
• Volunteer. Yes, you’re busy… but you can carve out an hour a week to serve at a food bank or after-school program. Service is vital to society’s success.
• Keep a close eye on your teeth. Get them cleaned, and floss like it’s a job. Trust me, you don’t want funky teeth when you’re 50.
• Congrats, you’ve got a credit card! Burn it. Credit cards have caused more arguments and heartache than alcohol and adultery combined. (I just made that up, but it’s probably true.)
• Once a week, get together with friends and have a no-phone rule. Put them in a basket. The first one who gives in has to buy pizza.
• Wherever you’re living, put up curtains. Blinds are fine, but curtains make it a home.
• Don’t get married before you’re 30. OK, most people jump before then. But who you are at 19 and who you’ll be at 30 are two different people. Know thyself before you partner up.
• When in doubt, don’t.
• Listen to your elders. They know ALL the things.
• Whether you’re male or female, you can’t go wrong wearing khakis and a navy blazer.
• Always think about tomorrow, not just today.
• Don’t let drinking become your main hobby.
• Don’t be suspicious: Most people, given the opportunity, will do the right thing.
• The flip side of that coin is: Trust, but verify. No Nigerian prince wants to make you rich.
• Learn how to cook. Eating food from bags, cans and cartons is expensive and unhealthy. Broil a piece of fish and make a salad. Voila, you’re a grownup!
• Learn how to handle your money. Being broke before the month ends gets really old, really fast.
• Be kind. Above all, be kind.