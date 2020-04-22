Mom's gone but her lessons remain

Five years ago today, my mother took her last breath.
She was in a beautiful hospice center, which didn’t matter. I was holding her hand, which also didn’t matter. I’d arrived in town only an hour earlier. Yep, didn’t matter.
All that mattered was this: She wasn’t gasping for her next breath. There was no more pain or fear. As she exhaled for the final time, her entire face relaxed… and she smiled. That’s the only thing that mattered, then and now.
I remember little else. I called my oldest brother, who’d nursed her day and night, and said, “Mommy went home to Jesus,” which is not how my family talks, but it’s what came out of my mouth. (We’re more, “Mother has passed away” kind of people.)
I asked Widdle to call T-Bob in Florida, because I just couldn’t tell him. The next thing I remember was picking out an urn at the funeral home.
Mom was the funniest person I’ve ever met, bar none. She used to look around the dinner table at her boisterous brood and say, “How did any of this happen?” Then she’d shake her head and gnaw on another pig’s foot.
That was the thing: She was a breathing bundle of contradictions. A white-glove Episcopalian, raised dirt poor, who loved Broadway cast albums and soul food. She wouldn’t enter church without a hat, but ran errands in grubby “dungarees.” Before going crabbing with chicken necks, string and a net, she did her hair and makeup.
I’m a lot like her. I have her ride-or-die loyalty, her eyes, her humor.
One night, as we all watched Mae West on the Tonight Show, Mom suddenly blurted, “Mae West is a man.”
“WHAT?!?” Everyone fell out howling.
“I’m telling you, Mae West is a man,” she shouted. “I’ve always thought so.”
To this day, we still use that non sequitur: “How are the kids?” “They’re fine. Mae West is a man!”
Mom taught us many valuable lessons. Here are a few:
“You’re going to college if I have to drag you by the hair.” Education was her highest priority. So, all us kids got scholarships and grants and went to college.
“The only race is the human race. Skin color means nothing.” She supported equal rights even before Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat. This was pretty enlightened 60+ years ago, especially in the rural south.
Once she heard of a black mechanic who was a wizard with Mustangs, so she took her rattletrap fastback to him, and he drove her home. She sat in the front passenger seat and chatted happily about planting her garden.
Reader, it caused a scandal. An unidentified man called Dad at work and said—not making this up—”You need to have a talk with your wife.”
Dad, unflappable as usual, said, “Why, does she owe you money?” Click.
The next day we woke up to a big, hand-scrawled sign taped to the front door: “’N-word’ lovers live here!”
Mom shrugged and said, “Well… yeah.”
Dad bellowed, “I’m master of my lodge! I’ll find out who came to MY house!” It was hilarious. (We never knew for sure, but a neighbor seemed the most likely culprit.)
“Life is tricky. Save your money.” Done.
“Don’t marry someone who doesn’t pray.” This may be the best advice I’ve ever received.
“Cooking is over-rated.” Both my brothers love to cook, so that didn’t stick.
To her daughters: “Always have a job. Don’t depend on a man to support you.” Again, hugely enlightened in a pre-feminist, wives-belong-at-home era.
Thank you for everything, Mother. Mae West is a man.