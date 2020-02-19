Mayor Waring’s agenda conflicts with the Berlin G. Parkway Extension

Recently the Post and Courier printed an article titled, “Four ways Mayor Ricky Waring might change Summerville.”
The four items were: addressing congestion, enlarging the town, promoting economic development and attracting a new downtown hotel.
The mayor would boost his chances of achieving all objectives if he scrapped plans for the Berlin G. Myers Parkway Phase III Extension (BGM3).
The notion that the BGM3 will solve congestion around downtown Summerville is contrary to the results cities across America have witnessed since the highway boom took off in 1956 when President Eisenhower signed the Federal Highway Act.
The dark history of the industrial-highway complex isn’t something you’ll hear from local politicians or the SCDOT.
One of the first urban planners to put highways at the forefront of their agenda was Robert Moses. Moses, an urban planner in the 1930s, shaped the New York landscape over 44 years, by adding 700 miles of road, seven new bridges, and evicted around 500,000 people who found themselves in the way of his projects.
However, city officials realized too late that Moses’s new bridges and highways weren’t solving the traffic problem. On the contrary, wider highways attracted more cars, inevitably creating more traffic headaches.
Moses had a car-centric vision and couldn’t comprehend a future in which mass transit, bicycles or walking might play a central role in transportation.
If Mayor Waring wants to decrease congestion for Summerville commuters, then he should work with area leaders to diversify transportation. Diverting funds from the BGM3 into mass transit would do more to relieve congestion in the long run.
Plans are being studied by the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments to do just this along the Dorchester Road corridor. Think how much faster this could become a reality if the $118 million currently projected to complete BGM3’s three miles of concrete were used to upgrade Dorchester Road with the addition of a mass transit line running between Summerville and Charleston.
A similar mass transit line is currently being developed along US78/52 between Charleston and Summerville called Lowcountry Rapid Transit.
Mayor Waring said he would like to talk to any property owners close to the town who would be interested in annexing into town.
The news article pointed out that the challenge in front of Waring on this issue is the growth that is occurring just outside town limits. The BGM3 will exacerbate growth along Summerville’s southwest periphery, causing an adverse effect on the mayor’s annexation agenda.
The key to smart growth for a town is focusing on a healthy mix of new commercial, office and light industrial development to support the residential development that has already arrived in our community in recent years.
These businesses, which are key to offsetting the burden of services required by residential growth, will not locate in town if their employees are living at the end of a congested highway in the suburbs.
Waring appears to be focused on making Summerville more than a bedroom community. He has approached the Chamber of Commerce to ensure business leaders are aware the town wants to work with them.
If Waring wants to befriend the business leaders in the downtown district, then he would be wise to put a stop to one of America’s leading destroyers of the downtown economy, the bypass.
The decay of downtowns across America have a direct correlation with the rise in highway construction. The existing Berlin G. Myers Parkway and Interstate 26 have sucked economic development away from downtown Summerville for decades.
The longer the parkway stretches, the harder it will be for downtown merchants to compete. The winners of the BGM3 will be the fast food chains, gas stations and strip malls.
Finally, Mayor Waring expressed interest in resurrecting the idea of a downtown hotel and convention center.
If the mayor wants to build large scale structures downtown, then he will need to address the additional stormwater run-off created by these structures.
Protecting the wetlands along the Sawmill Branch Canal should be a top priority as it relieves the town of flooding. Concerns from residents and political leaders over the capacity of the canal have surfaced in recent years. Destroying 50 acres of wetlands to build the BGM3 will add more run-off and pollution to the Sawmill Branch Canal which could limit future growth in downtown.
Also, a hotel in downtown Summerville will need unique amenities nearby to attract tourists. Summerville’s most prized amenity, the sawmill bike and pedestrian trail, will suffer from the construction of the BGM3 when its natural buffer is replaced by four lanes of noisy and smelly traffic.
Not only will tourists be deterred from accessing this amenity, but Summerville residents who live in Tea Farm and other neighborhoods north of the trail will be blocked by four lanes of high-speed traffic.
The Berlin G. Parkway extension is an outdated plan that no longer fits Summerville’s vision for a vibrant and diverse downtown. Mayor Waring’s term would be a positive transformation if he worked with leaders who champion smart growth. Time has taught us that parkways are not pathways to livable communities.
Ben Hough is a South Carolina native and has been a resident of Summerville for the past 17 years.