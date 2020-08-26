LETTER: Words of disrespect not welcome

To the Editor:
This past week the Vice President of the United States said, "We have great respect for the institution of the Supreme Court of the United States, but Chief Justice Roberts has been a disappointment to conservatives."
I can't imagine any of our great coaches and managers saying, "I have great respect for our umpires and referees, but I'm disappointed they havent always called the game our way." Really? One of our revered coaches or managers saying I'm disappointed that you're not cheating for us? Thank you, Mr. Chief Justice for calling 'em like you see 'em even if I don't always agree.
Jon Butzon
Summerville