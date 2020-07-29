LETTER: Why the rush to remove our history?

To the Editor:
As a 6th generation South Carolinian, I am saddened by this rush to remove every statue or memorial that has anything to do with the Confederacy or that era in history. This recent push to ERASE history, whether good or bad in the eyes of some people, is WRONG. This is a knee-jerk reaction by city councils and legislators to appease a small group of people who acted out as a result of the terrible events in Minneapolis and Atlanta. It went from “defund the police” to “let’s take down all Confederate monuments”.
I personally have two great-great grandfathers who fought and died in the Civil War— Barnette Curry, who died in Charlottesville, Virginia, and Henry Hill Sprouse, who died at Point Lookout, Maryland. They were not able to bring them back home to my ancestors to be buried properly, so these statues in memory of the war dead are important to family and me.
Many of the monuments in the towns and city squares of South Carolina are dedicated to the Civil War soldiers of that county who died during the war. They are in memory of the DEAD. To remove a monument placed in memory of South Carolina soldiers who died in distant battlefields would be dishonorable and sacrilege! It would be like going into a cemetery and knocking over a gravestone. However, Orangeburg Mayor, Michael Butler, just last week, proposed the removal of such a statue.
Instead of removing Confederate statues and monuments, why not build statues and memorials to the slaves who helped to build our state with free labor. I would certainly support and contribute to that!
There must be discussion and research for each monument, and they should be judged separately before any removal. I would be more than glad to research and serve on such a committee.
I taught school in Orangeburg District 3 for 35+ years, and I work closely with Mayor William Johnson in my town of Holly Hill to improve life for all people. I am a very tolerant person but I am upset at the hasty removal of these statues and memorials.
If I thought that removing a statue would improve the lives of Black people in South Carolina, I would be all for it, but I’m afraid it will take much more. The hearts and minds of people must change. And removing statues and changing the names on buildings because of the recent events is only going to anger and upset another group of people in South Carolina. I fear that this will not improve race relations in our state.
Hopefully, all of us, Black and White, can remember that what is past is past. It is history, and we should not erase it but learn from it. We must all look to the future and do everything we can to improve life for ALL citizens of our state.
Beverly C. Wiggins
Holly Hill