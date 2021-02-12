LETTER: Why euthanize coyote?

To the Editor:
The Feb. 3 letter to the editor about the coyote that wandered into Cane Bay Elementary School in January lamented that it was captured and subsequently euthanized for being an “invasive species.” There are many legitimate reasons for euthanizing a wild or domestic animal, but I don’t understand how being lost and confused qualifies. We deal with many invasive species that wreak ecological or economic harm such as the cane toad, Burmese python, Japanese beetle, European starling and even kudzu. But the coyote is a native species that evolved in the southwestern desert of North America. The public, and the children of Cane Bay Elementary School, deserve the real reason why this animal needed to be killed.
Carmen Klapperich
Dawson Branch Road Summerville