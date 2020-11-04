LETTER: White privilege a part of American history

To the Editor:
If one reads and studies U.S. history, it is clearly evident that black lives have not mattered.
I, for one, have benefitted from white privilege all my life, and I have witnessed the indignities my black brothers and sisters have had to endure thoughout their lives.
To say that there is no systemic racism in America is the ultimate lie.
From their arrival on our shores in 1619, they were treated like cattle, separated from their families, denied human compassion and dignity, along with other severe hardships, torture and death.
In spite of the numerous obstacles they faced, they continued to rise up and press forward. Every step of the way, they faced raced racism, white bigots and ignorance.
As a nation, we share a national history, and with that history, we celebrate the good, must accept the mistakes and learn from them.
To teach our children that there never was, and is not now systemic racism in America is to do them a monumental disservice.
As a nation, we have made progress with race relations, but we are far from reaching the Promised Land where every man, woman and child's worth is not based on the color of their skin, the size of their wallet, their educational level or occupation, but on just being a child of God.
Yes, there is systemic racism in America, and we all must share the burden through our daily actions to make it a thing of the past.
Brooks P. Moore
Summerville