LETTER: Where are the missing supplies?

To the Editor:
I've watched a few minutes of the Coronavirus updates by the President and his team this week. Even in the midst of this crisis they have been very contentious. The reporter's repeated questions regarding shortages of ventilators, surgical masks, gloves, etc have clearly irritated the President.
But, the reporters have a legitimate line of questioning. They just haven't framed it properly. Let me try. Who in this Administration is responsible for getting rid of the stockpiles of this critical, life saving equipment that had been put in place by prior administrations just for a crisis like this? Was is HHS? Was it Homeland Security? More important, how high up does the scandal go? Let''s cut to the chase. What did the President know and when did he know it?
Jerry Funk
Goose Creek