LETTER: Weapons grad plutonium still threatening South Carolinians

To the Editor:
Such a deal.
The DOE dumped tons of plutonium on South Carolina in 2002 at the Savannah River site and promised to remove it in 15 months.
The original deal was to remove everything by 2016. To sweeten the pot DOE decided to build a Mox plant at the cost of billions to handle the plutonium, but it was abandoned.
Obviously, we watched the right hand and the sparkle and missed the left. Now we still have tons of weapons grade plutonium and $600 million and another promise.
What a lousy deal.
All of the players by 2037 will be dead, retired or in new jobs. What happened to the multi-billion dollar nuclear storage in Nevada?
Or how about resurrecting the failed nuclear plant here and use the plutonium to power it? Also, I'm sure we could sell it on the open market. The proposed $75 million payout to outside lawyers is ridiculous because that's 12.5% of the settlement (I'm counting the money in hand which is prudent) because they performed poorly; the plutonium is still here with a promise far, far away.
My great concern is that the storage of the plutonium is a disaster beyond belief that will eventually occur as time marches on.
Pat Kilroy
Goose Creek