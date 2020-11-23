LETTER: We need real election reform that works

To the Editor:
I have the following solution on election results.
Throw out all mail in ballots, keep all absentee and military ballots, and have a three-day in person vote if you did not vote by absentee or military.
Then dead people, unregistered people, people crossing over state lines to vote in places they don’t live in, and then you would be able to vote only 1 time. Whoever gets the most votes will be the winner and the country would be able to get back to normal. This was my 14th presidential election and probably will be my last with all of the shenanigans that have transpired. I have never seen such underhanded and dishonest voting in my life by either party to gain absolute power.
We need election reforms that will work such as limiting terms for all elected officials to the same term as the president, limit spending to $1 million dollars for all state offices, $2 million for the Senate and House seats, and $100 million for the presidential campaign. No PAC money allowed for any body. If people have all of this extra money to spend they can donate it to pet rescues, or food banks. This year alone these organizations would have benefitted by more than a billion dollars that would be put to a worthy cause and not spent on ads that make false claims and call each other names. As for me I have a problem with people serving a lifetime in government and not getting a darn thing done but lining their pockets with millions of dollars.
Perry Jones
1129 Sapling Drive
Summerville, SC. 29485
386-290-2875