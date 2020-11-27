LETTER:We need less decisiveness in the White House

To the Editor:
President Trump has elevated the "Do as I say, Not as I do" style of leadership to an art form.
Any successful leader can tell you they learned early on that that does not work.
They also learned that one does not need to know everything. Just know enough to surround yourself with knowledgeable people and then LISTEN TO THEM.
We cannot afford any more of this divisive leadership, or should I say non-leadership style.
President-elect Biden seems to have taken both these messages to heart. I am not normally a great fan of Democrats, but I will consider him my president and wish him the best of luck for all of us.
Chief Darryl "Gator" Watson, USN, Retired
Goose Creek