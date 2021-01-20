LETTER: We need an aggressive pursuit of lawbreakers

To the Editor:
Just days after the U.S. Capitol was stormed by Trump supporters, anarchists, and seditionists, Senator Lindsey Graham was reported as saying that another impeachment would not be successful, and we should move on. After nearly four years of defending President Trump in practically all his unpresidential actions, Senator Graham is now attempting to find a neutral zone in his politics. As if to say, “President Trump is not my guy anymore.” However, what I also hear is Lindsey saying that Trump is not all bad, just a little bad, and we should just forgive and forget. Trump supporters can still feel good about Lindsey now.
The problem is, that in fact, Trump did everything to encourage the barbaric storming of the Capitol but personally lead the mob as they breached the security and ransacked the building.
Forgive and forget? Never should we forgive and never should we forget this moment in our history. What is needed is an aggressive pursuit of the lawbreakers in general, and a thorough clean-up in aisle 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
Carey R Brier
Summerville