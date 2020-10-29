LETTER: We need action, not hand wringing

I am stunned by the breathtaking hypocrisy of our elected officials. On May 25, we witnessed the senseless death of a fellow human being. While unquestionably the horrific act of a depraved person, George Floyd’s killing is more than that.
It is another incident added to a mountain of incidents, testifying to the systemic racism that pervades our country and its institutions.
And how do our elected and unelected “leaders” respond? Predictably, they wring their hands and decry this evil. In op-ed pieces and on news programs, they wail and moan and indignantly appeal to our “better angels.”
We are told that “we are better than this” and that “we must reform our systems to ensure that this will never happen again.” But they control the levers of reform.
Tragically, in the days that follow, as public outrage fades and we are distracted by the next “crisis” in our lives, our leaders’ indignation will wane and their cries will grow softer and become fewer until it is politically safe to return to business as usual.
The status quo will be restored, until it happens again. And it will happen again. And then the entire process will simply repeat.
This evil will never be exorcised from our culture until we rise up and demand its removal. We must hold our leaders accountable.
We need actions, not more meaningless words. We need to ignore their platitudes and empty promises and demand an effective solution so that no one else has to die.
William Glover
Summerville