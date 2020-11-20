LETTER: We can't rust what we hear for our leaders

During a sermon at Riverbluff Church in North Charleston roughly 15 years ago, former pastor Curt Bradford challenged the congregation to check anything he said from the pulpit against the source.
The wisdom and humility of these words are the reason they have stuck with me over these many years.
Working as an engineer in the Naval Nuclear Power Program over nearly 20 years, I have learned the value of personally checking anything I hear or read against the source to confirm the veracity of the information. Nuclear reactors are designed and operated based on facts, not people’s opinions.
There are two reasons for the rampant spread of misinformation in the US today. First, leaders have agendas and, whether intentionally or not, tend to distort facts to push their views.
Second, the general population is willing to accept what they are told by leaders they trust without putting in the effort to check the facts for themselves.
It has never been more important that we hold our leaders to account with regard to the truth than now.
Republicans, led by the President himself, are claiming widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.
Although they have been able to provide very little evidence of this, a significant percentage of Republican voters treat these claims as fact.
The integrity of our voting system is a central pillar of our democracy, and must be protected at all costs. As voters, we must challenge any claims from our leaders that can’t be substantiated.
Rick Scarmack
Summerville
