LETTER: We are voting for good over evil

To the Editor:
My large extended family is voting for Donald J. Trump for the following reasons:
We are not voting for just one person – we are voting for the Second Amendment, the Electoral College, the Supreme Court and the Republic in which we live.
We are voting for law and order in our country and our police, for the military in which our family members served since the Civil War, World War II, and the many wars since 1995-2017.
And we are voting for our veterans who fought and died for you and for this country.
We are voting for our flag that has been missing form the Democrat convention as well as omitting “One nation under God” from our Pledge of Allegiance.
We are voting for the right to speak our opinion freely and not be censored and voting for secure borders and the right to praise God without fear, for the right to bear arms and for every unborn soul that the Democrats want to murder.
We will vote for freedom and the American Dream. We are voting for good against evil.
Just what are you voting for? I would think everyone would be on the same page, but unfortunately and sadly some are not because of the news media distorting the real news.
If you are voting, then hopefully you are a citizen of the United States and will vote for these same rights. God bless America.
Katie Walker Windmueller
Hanahan