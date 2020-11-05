LETTER: Violence, war bring nothing good

My wife and I voted on Oct. 27. The community center was fairly well attended. Some refused, selfishly, not to wear a mask but not much was said. One police officer had his hands full with drive-in voters. I thanked him. He smiled.
I hear talk of militias that think for some reason American children will be wearing explosive devices and they will have to kill them like in the Middle East. I saw nothing like that nor do I believe that to be true.
The politicians are good at sending people, mostly young, to war.
They stir things up and do things that cause misery and call it defending this or that.
In reality, adoration of anything but the love of God is an aberration. We should all wake up and help each other no matter who gets elected. The last thing we need is violence to break out.
I don’t believe that real combat veterans want to see their family hurt or killed and that is sure to happen if a civil war breaks out.
These hotheads who have not seen war will find out war does not pay out anything good.
Gerald Walters
Summerville