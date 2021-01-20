LETTER: Trump's violation of Constitution will be his legacy

To the Editor:
Donald Trump will go down in American history as a president who violated the constitution daily. His loyalty was not to the law of the land, but to himself. He even declared himself to be "the Chosen One." He also stated that the Constitution gave him unlimited power.
Trump never deserved the title of President because he consistently conducted himself as a wanna be dictator. He preached hatred, division, bigotry and fear.
He had no empathy for others, and his gospel was I, me, and mine. Trump loved Trump.
When he became president, he swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, which he violated throughout his administration.
He incited his followers to attack the United States' Capitol inflicting bodily harm and terrorizing both Congress and our nation.
Trump created havoc among our allies, by cozying up to tinhorn dictators. He claimed climate change was a hoax, and failed to listen to the medical experts relative to the Corona Virus, resulting in thousand of unnecessary deaths.
He tried to disenfranchise the votes of millions of Americans, and publicly humiliated those who upheld the will of the people.
Trumps legacy is a tragic one- a man who put himself above the Constitution and his county, and has earned himself the distinction as the most dangerous president in American history.
Brooks P Moore
Summerville