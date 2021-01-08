LETTER: Trump's mob must be held accountable

To the Editor:
I was shocked, saddened and scared by the Trump terrorist's desecration of Capitol property. Members of Congress had to cower under their desks and put furniture against their doors to defend themselves while they waited hours for police.
One representative called her husband to tell him where her will was located. She has a 10-year-old son. Volunteers and interns didn't sign up for this as a dangerous job.
I discovered, to my horror, there is a video, (it has been verified) of Trump, his family and friends dancing to music and laughing while watching on TV as his rally inspired riot desecrated, occupied, trashed and held hostage our sacred symbol of democracy for hours.
Dancing, drinking champagne as the seditious riot raged on. Joyful as five people died, including a police officer who was murdered by a Trump follower. Senators, representatives and our vice president feared for their lives.
A recent editorial in the Post and Courier was a fine one, except for cautioning against impeachment. Last time there was an opportunity to oust Trump, Susan Collins said, "He has learned his lesson."
His lawyer said, "We need combat." They got it. Trump said that he "loved" these people.
Thirteen more days. How many more must die? How much federal property must be destroyed?
Elaine Tanay
Summerville