LETTER: Trump needs to grow up and concede

To the Editor:
How can the country heal our divisiveness if the Republicans refuse to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden?
If your child lost the election for student council president, would you allow him to stay home and throw a temper tantrum for weeks?
Would you call the school principal to claim fraud and that the election was rigged?
Why does anyone expect less from our president than from a teenager?
National security is at risk as President-Elect Biden cannot receive top security briefings. The transition team is being precluded from gathering information from the Trump team, including on the rising number of COVID cases.
It's well past time for President Trump to put on his big boy pants and concede the election. Republicans can help him get dressed for the occasion.
Elaine Tanay
Summerville