LETTER: Trump has damaged our democracy

To the Editor:
In my 90 years of life there have been 15 presidents in the White House. Some were better than others. Some made some bad decisions. But none of them have done more damage to our democracy than Donald J. Trump.
He has alienated our best allies to the point that even they can rely n our country. He has derided every branch of our country, including the military (pretty ironic coming from a draft dodger--bone spurs anyone?). He has lied to the American people thousands of times, to the point that no one can believe anything he says. He promised to drain the swamp, but he only added to it, evidenced by the many people he brought into his administration he ended up firing. His lack of action when the COVID-19 virus was brought to his attention last January probably cost thousands of lives. It proved to be that it was not a HOAX (one of his favorite words when he doesn't like something.
But worst of all, his gigantic ego won't allow him to admit that he lost the election. His attempts to overturn the election results have been turned down twice by the unanimous votes of the Supreme Court, even though he appointed three of them! And yet his misguided allies in the Congress still contest are still trying to invalidate the vote which Joe Biden won by over 7 million. This pure sedition, possibly even treason!
The sooner Trump leaves the White House the better off we'll all be.
