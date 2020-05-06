LETTER: There's no good reason for gun violence

To the Editor:
Now that the protests have begun, constitutional experts are weighing in on the debate liberties vs stay-at-home orders.
With no consensus, I would like to bring clarity to the issue.
I recall many years ago an editorial cartoon with a gun and a pack of the sweetener Saccharin. Under the gun the caption read "This killed 40,000 people last year." Under Saccharin "This killed 2 white mice last year."
The question was then asked, "Guess which one was banned.
Despite the increase in mass killings over the last decades and hundreds of thousands of deaths, courts have consistently ruled in favor of the 2nd amendment over lives.
The question that muddles the issue with the current pandemic is whether gun violence is a public health and safety issue.
If it is, then the 2nd amendment should be null and void. If not, then public health and safety cannot be the reason for the current restrictions on liberties.
I want to also remark on the censorship presently occurring in social media and other forums. Freedom of expression should not be silenced in a free society.
It becomes arbitrary to the censors if it is contrary to their views.
No one has a monopoly on what constitutes acceptable expression. For the record, according to CDC 39,973 deaths in 2017 were by gun violence.
Luis Vega-Torres
Goose Creek