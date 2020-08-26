LETTER: There's no chance for regular person to run for president

I've followed news coverage of this week's democratic national convention.
What's striking to me is the diversity of candidates the party started with before the Democratic primaries eliminated all but the status quo — a 70-plus-year-old-white-male career politician.
It's becoming increasingly clear that independent minded working class folks have fewer opportunities to run for political office or even vote for a legitimate independent minded candidate.
With nearly all of the political money tied to either the Democrat or Republican parties and their myriad political action committees (PACs), the system seems ripe for serious reform.
The question is, how do we open the system up so everyone has more diverse choices?
R. L. Pulley
Goose Creek