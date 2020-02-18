LETTER: There are good reasons to honk in traffic

To the Editor:
NO reasons to honk your horn in traffic? Well, I have a few reasons I think most will agree with.
The person stopped at the intersection in front of you who apparently is not aware you can take a right on red after you stop. With their right blinker on they sit there behind the white lines with no car in sight. BEEP!
How about the person fully focused on their phone, stereo, makeup, reflection, etc., never noticing the light change until the oncoming traffic is already parallel with you. BEEP!
Drivers who stop at least ten car lengths behind the one already stopped in front of them but neglect to ease forward. It never crosses their minds there is a long line of people behind them who would very much like to make the green light also as well as the multitudes of cars trying to enter from side streets? BEEP!
Here’s a situation that always gets my Adrenalin pumping: the oncoming truck driver swerving in and out of your lane until they’re maybe 50 yards away. BEEP!
Backing out of a parking spot can be dangerous for shoppers unseen behind you. This is where other drivers can alert you. BEEP!
Don’t forget the young person, phone in hand, getting ready to step out in traffic and you’re the only one who can see the danger approaching around the corner. BEEP!
So keep your eyes and ears open.
Kevin Weathers
Summerville