LETTER: The crying shame of bureaucracies

To the Editor:
I have strong fears regarding the approval of a dangerous, 615,000-square-foot warehouse to be built on the former Carolina Nursery site in Moncks Corner and is near several large ponds (one about 32 acres). They flow east about a mile to the north branch of the Cooper River.
I know this because I own 4 acres just south of the city limits along S.C. 17A that cannot be sold because the Army Corps of Engineers claims jurisdiction, although the land is isolated and does not qualify as jurisdictional under their own regulations and the U.S. Supreme Court’s Rapanos decision.
The nightmare is plastic “nurdle” pellets. I have a degree in ceramic engineering from Clemson and know that when burned plastic gives off hydrogen cyanide, what they used to use in California to kill condemned convicts.
Recent news articles have state that these nurdles can be lethal to wildlife without combustion. A major accident, train derailment or truck accident, would be terrible. A warehouse fire would be deadly to a large area. Yet the Corps’ is terrified runoff diverted by the DOT through my property would destroy wildlife in the Cooper River.
This is bureaucratic “tyranny,” according to James Madison.
Expecting the worst, hoping for the best, I humbly ask my fellow Americans to stand up for freedom.
George T. Newell
Moncks Corner