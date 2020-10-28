LETTER: The attorney general needs some oversight

To the Editor:
I’m really left bewildered, befuddled and a lot of questions about the $75 million attorney general awarded to Willoughby and Hoefer law firm upon the $600 million wrong settlement of the Plutonium remaining In South Carolina for decades.
Why did Wilson release the funds hours before a hearing on this giveaway? Does Wilson in any way profit by this abuse of public funds given to his former law firm?
I wonder how many first-year teachers could be hired for $75 million?
Maybe the position of attorney general should have enough legal staff to handle such cases in house?
Can the common man be able to see and analyze the basis for the $75 million charges?
Should the monetary reigns of the AG be tightened?
Who in state government oversees the actions of the AG?
Pat Kilroy
Goose Creek