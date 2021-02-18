LETTER: Thank you for helping with vaccinations

To the Editor:
I want to give a big thank you to MUSC Health for putting together the drive through vaccination site at the airport last Saturday the 13th so those whose appointments cancelled the week before could get their vaccinations.
It was a slow process but all of the police who were directing traffic in the rain and the MUSC employees who were working in the 44 degree weather were courteous and smiling the whole afternoon in spite of the weather and the fact that port-a-lets weren’t delivered until 4:30 p.m. I can’t thank you enough!
Christie Williams
Summerville