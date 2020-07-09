LETTER: Tearing down statues does not change history

To the Editor:
We all feel the unnecessary death of George Floyd and other victims of police overreaction is wrong, but does that give people a right to vandalize and desecrate?
I can almost understand taking down statues of Confederate generals, but to topple George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Ulysses Grant and other prominent figures is wrong and those responsible should go to jail.
Tearing down statues won't change history. Our country hasn't always been right, but it still is the best country in the world.
While I don't support another revolution, this is giving all the armed militia groups a reason to start trouble.
Paul Krechman
Summerville