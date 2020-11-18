LETTER: Summerville woman competing to help disabled sister

To the Editor:
Please help spread the word. Your votes are everything to us.
Shannon Scicli is competing for a Food Network contest. A chance to win $10,000, featured in Bake from Scratch Magazine and the title of The Greatest Baker 2020.
https://greatestbaker.com/2020/shannon-scicli
Voting is open until 11 p.m. on Thursday.
Shannon's story:
"Everyone has heard my sister talk about her trials and tribulations, but I’ve never spoken publicly about my side of the story.
"How I get to travel the world baking for other families, sometimes even celebrities, but what it’s like to get those phone calls from your mother that your sister is being rushed into surgery, or that your sister is getting transfusions because she has lost a lot of blood.
"No one has heard from my side of the story what it is like to hold my sister’s hand as we try to teach her how to walk again, or having to bathe her because she cannot bathe herself.
"I’ve never talked publicly about the tears I’ve cried as I’ve sat next to my sister’s hospital bed, waiting for the anesthesia to ware off, just praying to God that he will spare her the heart ache of having to go through these surgeries time and time again.
"I’ve never talked about what it’s like to watch your sister be motionless, hooked up to a breathing machine, knowing how much pain she is in, and yet she still shows up.
"My sister still raises a 4-year-old daughter, works a full time job, limped her entire way down the aisle with a leg brace on to marry the love of her life, and when all the cameras are off and not rolling, she cries, begging for relief, for normalcy, to be out of pain and to be able to live again.
"When I started Not Your Grandma’s Bakery, it was to get her to France, because she truly believes in her heart that she will be healed in the Holy Waters.
"Imagine having all that she’s had done and your faith is still so great that you still BELIEVE, even after all she’s faced, that God will heal you.
"The doctors have called her a medical anomaly so many times, and she’s even been called a miracle, and we want to show the world what it means to have unshakeable faith.
"My sister has had 14 surgeries and three more lined up for next year.
"I work a full-time job and still bake to raise money to get my sister to France, because I BELIEVE with everything I am, that she will find healing.
"I want more than anything to win this contest so we can get her to France so she can be healed. My story is my sister’s story because I AM my sister’s keeper."
Shannon Scicli