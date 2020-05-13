LETTER: Story ignored respiratory therapists

To the Editor:
The article highlighting local heroes was well deserved and gave insight into the courage required of health professionals and other health based workers in these trying times.
The focus was primarily on physicians and nurses but did not include respiratory therapist, one of the frontline health professional groups placing their lives on the line everyday during this crisis.
There is a national discussion concerning the importance of ventilators. Respiratory therapists are life support specialist who are responsible for ventilator care. They are experts in the mechanics of ventilator function.
They merge their patient’s physiology and pathophysiology with the ventilator to help keep the patient alive until their lungs can resume their normal function. The respiratory therapist is at the patients bedside monitoring the patient and ventilator, and in as much danger as physicians and nurses.
It was beyond belief that highlighting health care heroes would ignore respiratory therapists, when so many lives depend on their skill, dedication, and courage. They also are heroes.
Richard Hernandez, Dr.PH
Goose Creek