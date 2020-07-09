LETTER: State should give masks away

To the Editor:
Now that several cities are requiring masks when residents are out in public, why not make it easy and give masks away? North Charleston has already started to do this.
Congress has sent South Carolina more than $1 billion for COVID-19 relief. The governor should take some of that money and send every resident a box of disposable face masks.
The precedent was set last year when the legislature decided to send every eligible resident $50 from an income tax windfall when the billionaire lottery winner opted for a cash payout. A box of masks is less than $50.
Don’t want to mail masks?
The South Carolina Education Lottery Commission has the perfect distribution system for masks. The SCELC has thousands of retail outlets around the state.
The SCELC delivers new scratch off tickets to every retailer at least once a week along with deliveries of paper for printing tickets. Based on ticket sales/volume, every retailer would receive masks for distribution to customers.
Maybe offer extra masks with lottery purchase? "Buy a scratch-off, save a life” could be the new slogan.
No matter how they do it, the state needs to take action on making masks available to its residents.
Paul Brustowicz
Summerville