LETTER: Stand and vote for America

To the Editor:
Americans need more courage in so many ways. In our current time we need political courage to vote for America. It is paramount that we vote for her future now. We have three pillars of our society in peril.
Education. Political courage to vote for qualified people who advocate for complete student discipline and respect in the classroom. School boards are an essential component of this failure. This along with “all students must pass” regardless of student effort and personal responsibility is outrageous. Why are our high school graduation rates so good? You guessed it. The security of our students and teachers must absolutely be in place, please read the book: WHY MEADOW DIED written by her father.
Values. Political courage to vote to restore American values. Regardless of your political affiliation, politicians need to be held to a standard of complete integrity. Represent your constituents with our nations founding values. Laws need to be followed according to the Constitution not against it. Case in point, America aborts an average of 900 thousand babies per year. We are inundated with the tragic Covid 19 deaths daily, 165 thousand to date, what about reporting these human lives. Pales in comparison. Murder is not one of God’s laws.
Law and order. Political courage to vote for a protected and civil society. Our local government is responsible for our safety, the main reason for our taxes. Every day we view civil unrest and destruction, without law and order we have no civilization. We must have the courage to vote for and support our military. Another reason for paying our taxes, they protect our Freedoms and Bill of Rights.
Finally, Stand in Arlington National Cemetery (450 thousand American soldiers are buried there.) Stand in the American cemetery in Normandy, France (10 thousand American soldiers are buried there; average age 22.) They died under the American flag that waves above these brave men. This coming election sacrifice your time and schedule during your day… to stand and vote for AMERICA.
David Neal
Summerville