LETTER: South Carolina lucky to have Larry Grooms

To the Editor:
District 37 is fortunate to be represented in the South Carolina Senate by Larry Grooms.
In the past, my wife and I were frequent visitors to the Palmetto State.
Our trips were for pleasure and business, and afforded us the opportunity to meet and work with a number of elected state officials.
Rather than continuing to be visitors, we decided to make South Carolina our home.
With the 2020 elections fast approaching, we felt that it was important to convey our thoughts and past experience working with your outstanding, hard working Senator, Larry Grooms.
The people who reside in his district have a very competent, highly regarded, and respected advocate representing them in the state house. Senator Grooms is the Chairman of the powerful Senate Transportation Committee which definitely helps get district 37 related issues promptly to the decision making table.
We always found your Senator to be "down to earth," easy to talk with, very well informed, and totally committed to his constituents values and needs.
In addition we were impressed with the numerous awards he has earned highlighting his effectiveness in getting the job done for South Carolina and most importantly, his constituents.
Senator Grooms has a solid business background and thankfully, your Senator is NOT an attorney.
Personally we believe having come from the business world certainly is a strong asset which is reflected in Senator Grooms common sense approach to the workings of government and legislation.
We hope the voters in District 37 agree with us and re-elect their outstanding Senator so he can continue to effectively represent them for "four more years".
Alan Linsky
Bluffton