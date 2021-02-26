LETTER: Sen. Tim Scott wrong on education

Senator Tim Scott's rise from a poor working class family to the Halls of the United States capital is well documented. Mr. Scott is the only black Republican serving in the US Senate. He credits education as the great equalizer in modern day civil rights. The senator supports government funding for charter schools, private schools and religious affiliated schools. His views on education reform is Wrong.
The senator himself is the product of a public school education. Many highly accomplished and distinguished individuals in areas of Business, Politics, STEM as well as Military leadership were educated in public schools. Today Mr. Scott obviously lacks confidence in the quality of public school education. Mr. Scott singles out "Washington Elites" as having the luxury to send their children to private schools. Many Democrats, Republicans and Independents having the financial resources do pay for their children's private school education.
Education Reform should not include tax payers' support for two unequal systems. Reform should mean more investments in public schools to create an environment similar to Charter/ Private schools e.g. smaller class size, better teacher-student ratio and the ability for more individual attention. Senator Scott is Wrong on the issue of Education Reform.
Senator Scott also states that he will oppose what he describes as President Joe Biden's progressive agenda. Mr. Scott apparently has forgotten that it was progressivism that paved the way for him to attend R.B. Stall High School rather than being forced to attend all Black Bonds Wilson High School; and to enroll in Presbyterian College and Charleston Southern University rather than being limited to Allen University, Morris College or another HBCU.
Any government funded reform whether in education or voting should not result in discrimination and / or disenfranchisement of poor working class families the very situation Senator Scott rose from.
Clinton K. Lucas
Goose Creek