LETTER: Sen. Tim Scott doesn't understand 'principle'

To the Editor:
In 2017, Senator Scott defended the “principle” of not confirming Judge Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court.
The “principle” was that the Senate should not even hold a hearing for an open Supreme Court seat in the year before an election.
Tim Scott has shown himself to be without principle as he joins the majority of Republican Senators in not stating unequivocally that he will be consistent in applying the “principle” regardless of who is president.
Let’s talk about the excuse within an excuse: Scott claimed that the fact that the Republicans didn’t lose any seats in the Senate meant that the American people wanted a “check on President Obama’s agenda.”
This “agenda” meant picking a conservative middle of the road nominee for the Supreme Court, who was unanimously confirmed in the past. He picked someone who was not radical, keeping in mind someone who would appeal to both sides of the aisle.
It was not principle at play that caused the Republicans to deny Merrick Garland a hearing, as they stonewalled, it was partisanship.
Republican Majority Leader had said that if Hilary Clinton had been elected president in 2016, he would have denied her Supreme Court pick, regardless of the year or the person. This is not a concern for “lame duck,” it is just plain lame.
Elaine Tanay
Summerville