LETTER: Scenic Highway 61 needs speed enforcement

To the Editor:
South Carolina Highway 61 is a 67-mile-long road, running in an east–west direction from Charleston to near Branchville. The 10 mile portion from Church Creek Bridge, West Ashley, to Bacon’s Bridge Road, near Summerville, is designated a National Scenic Byway. For about 7 miles, from just west of Middleton Plantation in Dorchester Co., to Bee’s Ferry Rd. in Charleston Co., SC DOT has recently reduced the speed limit from 55 mph to 45 mph, as it has also been designated among the Most Dangerous roads in the U. S.!
This speed reduction has been largely ignored by drivers of expensive, ‘fancy’ automobiles & large pickup trucks, with many of them speeding and passing, in both directions, often over the double yellow lines.
The recent – and hopefully about to be completed – resurfacing & slightly widened shoulders in Dorchester Co., has only served to exacerbate the hazardous conditions, as the speed reduction Warning & Limit signs near Middleton were removed in mid-November, and the extension of the double lines Charleston Co. seems to be an added challenge to those who wish to ignore the new speed limit.
To make matters worse, a ‘tenured’ DOT Commissioner answered a query about Law Enforcement patrolling the road, by saying that would be difficult to accomplish, as there are not enough opportunities to set up stationary checkpoints or allow a moving patrol to execute a 3-point turn-around to pursue a vehicle.
This leaves commuters and visitors to wonder who will step up to bring about much-needed patrolling changes, and when?
Huzin Charj?
Frank A. Freeman
Summerville