LETTER: Resources available before calling 911

Thanks to Albert Fitzgerald for his letter to the Editor about the need for more mental health professionals to reduce 9-1-1 calls requiring police intervention.
South Carolina has many mental health professionals; however, we do need to educate people on who to call for help.
The SC Department of Mental Health (SCDMH) has much to offer:
Mobile Crisis/Community Crisis Response and Intervention (CCRI) is a 24/7/365 program in all 46 counties that provides emergency mental health assessments in the community. Mobile Crisis in Charleston performs some of these assessments by video with people that have come in contact with EMS and has a Mobile Crisis clinician embedded in 911.
SCDMH has 4 clinicians embedded in law enforcement in Charleston, soon to be two in Dorchester, three in Berkeley, and one in Richland County, with more on the way. DMH and NAMI train law enforcement across the state to help them recognize and better address the needs of people with mental illness, I.E. knowing where to send them for resources. SCDMH has a Care Coordination division devoted to solely finding resources for patients (I.E. housing, emergency needs, jobs, etc.).
South Carolina is blessed with many mental health counselors both inside and outside of the SCDMH network. Help us get the word out on who to call for help. In an emergency call Mobile Crisis/CCRI at 833-DMH-CCRI. For non-emergencies, reach out to your local mental health center (www.SCDMH.org). The SCDMH is here to help!
Jennifer Roberts, Executive Director
Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center