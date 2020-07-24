LETTER: Republicans have no concern for regular people

To the Editor:
Under this Republican president, the deadly virus COVID-19 flourished due to denial and delay. Under Republican governors who opened their states too early the virus surged; and now under the Republican Senate, due to their refusal to act and pass the Democrats economic bill — which has sit on Republican leader’s McConnell’s desk — 25 million Americans stand to lose everything.
Republicans do not want to extend unemployment for workers to pay rent and buy food.
The cruelty of Republicans — taking off for the weekend— is astounding (golfing, Sen. Graham?). They put $3 trillion into the pockets of the very rich and reject $600 for working families who are suffering due to no fault of their own. How dare they?
Elaine Tanay
Summerville