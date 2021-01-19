LETTER: Replant trees to help natural habitat

To the Editor:
Judging from the number of logging trucks that I see daily loaded with pines, a lot of timber is being harvested from the Lowcountry.
I have no problem with that. The problem I have is the method used to replant the land that has been cut.
Furrows two or more feet deep are cut like rows you see in a cotton field. Jagged pieces of roots and other leftover tree debris are left between the rows and make it dangerous for animals or humans to even walk through it.
If trees were replanted in such a way to leave the land level enough to walk over, it could be used as a home for small game and provide hunting opportunities until the new trees became too large.
If this method of replanting trees continues, thousands of acres of land will additionally be lost to wildlife and recreation.
Gary H. Knight
Holly Hill