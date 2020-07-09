LETTER: Replace statue with state symbol

To the Editor:
Consideration is surely being given to replacing the sculpture recently removed from the park in downtown Charleston.
Perhaps the principle to be followed to replace this lofty empty space is not to consider a person figure. If a two-time elected vice president of the United States is found objectionable, then why look to other candidates who may not be widely known, provoke objections and /or controversy?
For example, the Ravenel and Holt bridges are named after state legislators whose apparent only claims to fame are that they were instrumental in obtaining funds for these public work projects. Any skeletons in closets here? Plus, if people on the streets of Charleston were asked who these gentlemen are, would anyone know?
Perhaps there should be a contest asking the public to submit ideas for a replacement sculpture? My recommendation is a beautiful metal sculpture of the state palmetto tree under a crescent moon, which can be lighted at night time (much like the flame in the Statue of Liberty).
Bill Underwood
Summerville