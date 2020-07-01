LETTER: Remember, we are a nation of law and order

To the Editor:
A myriad of ridiculous ideas has been proposed by the “left” over the years but their most recent supersedes all others. They want to defund or abolish the police. This thought process or lack thereof is so ludicrous it defies logic.
We are a nation of laws. Laws must be enforced. Public order can only be ensured by our police, our sheriffs and their deputies, and the highway patrol or there will be total anarchy.
We have been witnesses to this in recent weeks and it is not a pretty sight.
There exists the potential for misguided behavior in all walks of life and the police are no exception, however, good trumps bad most of the time.
I am thankful for all branches of our law enforcement, and we should be proud of the work they do to keep us safe.
I will close with a quote from Thomas Paine: “Those who want to reap the benefits of this great nation must bear the fatigue of supporting it.”
There are those who want to destroy this Republic, and nothing could be more destructive than the abandonment of Law and Order.
Dr. David L Richardson Jr.
Summerville