LETTER: Regarding pandemic, politicians should lead by example

To the Editor:
We have been directed to distance ourselves at least six feet apart — even when wearing masks. Yes, that is six feet — 72 inches.
That means that if I stretch out my arms beside me and I can touch two people, those two people are standing too close to each other.
In a recent news photo, there were no less than four photos of people gathered closely, some with and some without masks. This included one of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his just-announced running mate, Kamala Harris, who appeared to be walking shoulder to shoulder.
What an example to set.
Harriet S. Little
Summerville