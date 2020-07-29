LETTER: Regarding growth, what are our county leaders thinking?

To the Editor:
Now in my 12th year as a Berkeley County Cane Bay homeowner, I read with interest the front page story "Once-rural Berkeley faces city-sized challenges."
It's nice to be singled out as "among the nation's best-selling master planned communities." But when one reads all the problems associated with being a best seller with grossly deficient infrastructure, it is very sobering indeed.
I wonder, just what was the county government thinking would happen when they were handing out home building permits willy-nilly without due consideration for the school overcrowding, road deficiencies, and poor access to evacuation plans/routes and emergency services?
Carl E. Smith
Summerville