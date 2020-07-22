LETTER: Real ‘sacrifices’ include victims of COVID-19

So many articles are written about the sacrifices we are making for the COVID-19 virus. These so-called sacrifices don’t include those who have died, their families, the medical and scientific communities, caregivers and others.
The reference is to those deprived of going to beaches, bars and hair salons.
The contrast between 6 feet apart and 6 feet under is beyond measure. When soldiers give their lives to defend our country — their limbs torn off and tragedy witnessed daily — the whining seems obscene.
Those who have lost their income are indeed suffering but unnecessarily so. In Europe, workers are paid a full salary if they lose their jobs. Congress has the power to do the same.
Knowing that we can save lives by staying home, wearing masks, staying 6 feet apart is not a sacrifice; it’s a sacred, patriotic duty.
ELAINE TANAY
Scalybark Road
Summerville